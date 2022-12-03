Oxen Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $141,186.60 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,966.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00451123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00115336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00859544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00658534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00246940 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,951,468 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.