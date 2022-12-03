PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 458.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PACCAR by 113.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.