Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,291 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 91,207 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $218,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,577,026 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.