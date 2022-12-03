PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $647.56 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00023593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.
PancakeSwap Token Profile
PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 352,690,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,684,573 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.