Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $297.38 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.