Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak Buys 1,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $18,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $88.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $21.99.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
Further Reading
