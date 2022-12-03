Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak Buys 1,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $18,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $88.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

