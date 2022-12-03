Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 773,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

