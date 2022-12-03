Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $941.13 million and $954,797.38 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013671 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000143 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
