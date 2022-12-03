Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $941.13 million and $954,797.38 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013671 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.