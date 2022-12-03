PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 488,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of PayPal worth $378,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

