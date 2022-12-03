PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces $0.08 Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

PCM Fund stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

