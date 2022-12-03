PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Short Interest Update

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 492,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDFS. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

