Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 668,161 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.