Peel Hunt Lowers LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LSL Property Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS LSLPF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.
About LSL Property Services
