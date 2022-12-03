Peel Hunt Lowers LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LSL Property Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS LSLPF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

About LSL Property Services

(Get Rating)

Read More

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.