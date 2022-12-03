PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $4.97 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

