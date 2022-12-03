PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $4.97 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
