PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE PML opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.87.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
