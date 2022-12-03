PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PML opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.