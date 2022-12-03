Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after acquiring an additional 967,642 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 46.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,353 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

