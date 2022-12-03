Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PHD opened at $8.94 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.