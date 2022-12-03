PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 61,116 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

