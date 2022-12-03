Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) CEO Purchases $22,930.54 in Stock

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Osanloo purchased 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,930.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Portillo’s Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 27.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 55.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 11.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

