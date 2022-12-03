Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) CEO Purchases $22,930.54 in Stock

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Osanloo purchased 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,930.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Portillo’s Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 27.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 55.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 11.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Portillo’s Company Profile
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portillo’s (PTLO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.