PotlatchDeltic Co. Plans Special Dividend of $0.95 (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 107.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.0%.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

