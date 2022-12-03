PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $96.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 552,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,099,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,421 shares of company stock worth $3,966,681. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $11,549,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 274.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 155,658 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

Featured Stories

