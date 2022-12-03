PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

