ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,338 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 104.3% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 983,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 501,930 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $1,502,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $3,299,000.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

VIXY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.