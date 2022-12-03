Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRLB. StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of PRLB opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $702.33 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.14. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1,108.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

