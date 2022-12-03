Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of PULM opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

