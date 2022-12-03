Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

KB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

