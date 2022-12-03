Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,683 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 483,561 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 105.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,937,000 after acquiring an additional 481,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 153.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,761,000 after acquiring an additional 456,035 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $122.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

