Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CE opened at $109.11 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.