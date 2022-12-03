Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.