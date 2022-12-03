Quantamental Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 592.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $257.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average is $236.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

