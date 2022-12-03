Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Genuine Parts makes up about 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $187.28 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

