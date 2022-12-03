Quantamental Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $347.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.55 and its 200 day moving average is $316.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

