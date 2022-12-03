Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 19,461 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 69.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 68.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 33.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.74. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.62.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

