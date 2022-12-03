Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.05 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 568.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $18,313,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 331.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Waters stock opened at $347.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.50. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

