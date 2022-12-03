Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.07 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 299.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

