Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.30 Million in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Fulton Financial by 49.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fulton Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fulton Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

