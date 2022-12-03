Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $124.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

