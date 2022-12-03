Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 737,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $24.43 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,153 shares of company stock worth $112,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

