Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $41.27 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

