Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $69,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,544,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 553,397 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 585,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,732,000.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance
XME opened at $54.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
