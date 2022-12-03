Quantum (QUA) One Day Volume Tops $180,980.13

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,019.96 and $180,980.13 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,973.03 or 0.99991892 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040922 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021439 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00243100 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,961.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

