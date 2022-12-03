QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 6,843 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.

NYSE:QS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,140,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 925,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after buying an additional 782,558 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

