QUINT Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $958,202.16 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00007674 BTC on exchanges.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

