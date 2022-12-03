Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $74.59 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.85 or 0.01738586 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014002 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030472 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000548 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.84 or 0.01785683 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.