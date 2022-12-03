Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Acquires 493,043 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 683.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,043 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Cramer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078,897.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

