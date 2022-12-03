Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Short Interest Up 17.9% in November

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

