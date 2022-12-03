RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

RNWK opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.23. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

