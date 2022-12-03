Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 7.0 %

RCON opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.43. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

