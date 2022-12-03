Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

GE stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

