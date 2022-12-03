Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,533,000 after purchasing an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

